Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of FARO Technologies worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FARO shares. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.