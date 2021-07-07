Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of WW International worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.