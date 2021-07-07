Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of BGC Partners worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

