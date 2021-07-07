Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Middlesex Water worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.