Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of PROS worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PROS by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROS by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 146,534 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

