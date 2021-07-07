Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 270,890 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $27,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -396.36. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.