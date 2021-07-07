Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 50,292 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Argo Group International worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of ARGO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

