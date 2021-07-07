Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,251 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of CyberArk Software worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 436,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

