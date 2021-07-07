Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

EPAC opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

