Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,844.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491 over the last ninety days. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

