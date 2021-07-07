Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

