Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

