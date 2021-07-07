Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Fulgent Genetics worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after buying an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

