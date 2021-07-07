Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.89 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after buying an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.89 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.