Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of At Home Group worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in At Home Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

At Home Group stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $1,085,156. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

