Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Lantheus worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $22,614,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,276.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 510,890 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

