Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.35 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Meta Financial Group worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

