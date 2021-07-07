Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Enova International worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,264 shares of company stock valued at $925,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

