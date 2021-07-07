Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.03 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,931 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iHeartMedia worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.