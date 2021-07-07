Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.25 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Addus HomeCare worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

