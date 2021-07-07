Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.54 Million Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Lemonade worth $26,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

