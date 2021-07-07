Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.77 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Option Care Health worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

