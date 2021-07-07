Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.62 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Focus Financial Partners worth $27,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 172,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.