Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of CBIZ worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

