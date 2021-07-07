Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Evolent Health worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

EVH stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

