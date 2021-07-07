Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 291.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Upstart worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

UPST stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

