Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of SJW Group worth $26,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

