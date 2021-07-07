Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 426.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Sotera Health worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,879,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,205,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 63.63. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

