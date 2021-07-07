Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Paramount Group worth $25,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

