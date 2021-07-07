Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 177,792 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Covanta worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

