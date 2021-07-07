Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,562 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Nelnet worth $26,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,700 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

