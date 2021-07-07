Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,611 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Celsius worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ CELH opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.