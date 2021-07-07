Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,776 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Medallia worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $917,672.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,434,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

