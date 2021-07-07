Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,400 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $25,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after buying an additional 557,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

