Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,816 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

