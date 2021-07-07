Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 96,978 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Provident Financial Services worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.