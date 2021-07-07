Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JOYY worth $24,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $31,838,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

