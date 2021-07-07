Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Cytokinetics worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,514. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.