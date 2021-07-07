Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Gray Television worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 11.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.