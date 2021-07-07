Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,140 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

