Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 253,471 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

