Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Geron reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 3,553,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Geron by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 435,807 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Geron by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

