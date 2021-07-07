GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

