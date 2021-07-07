Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.98% of Gibraltar Industries worth $148,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.