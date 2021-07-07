Gifto (GTO) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $29.16 million and $11.82 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00059232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00938141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045448 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

