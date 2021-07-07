Gitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.13 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $97.66 million and $19.13 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00020585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

