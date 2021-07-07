Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. 476,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

