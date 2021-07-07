Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 96,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,552. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.