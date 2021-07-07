Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 96,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,552. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.