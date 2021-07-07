GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,436.60 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a market capitalization of £72.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.