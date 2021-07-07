GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 3.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $89,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 98,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,007. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

